Offensive tackle Willie Anderson and wide receiver Isaac Curtis will be the newest members of the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor. On Wednesday, the team announced the players to be inducted in the second year of the Ring of Honor.

The induction ceremony will be on Sept. 29, during halftime of the Week 4 Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Ring of Honor members are decided by Bengals season ticket holders.

Cincinnati owner Mike Brown pointed to the impact the two players had on the Bengals, calling them "two of our finest all-time players."

"Willie was as good a right offensive tackle as you could draw up. He had it all -- strength, movement and attitude. Isaac had incredible speed along with great hands. This is evidence for how our fans felt about Isaac during his career," he said, via the team's website. "They knew he was special. The Bengals are fortunate to have both of these outstanding players in the Ring of Honor."

Anderson was with the Bengals for 12 years with a resume that includes three-time All Pro and four Pro Bowls. He also played a key role in setting the team's single-season record for fewest sacks allowed twice during his time in Queen City.

"This organization is pretty much built on how well their (offensive) lineman play. For the fans to pick that, to me that was an honor," Anderson said, following the announcement.

Curtis wore a Bengals jersey from 1873 to 1984. He reached a Super Bowl there, the first Cincinnati played in.

After the team announced he would be in the Ring of Honor, he expressed his thanks to the fans for inducting him in the second year.

"You have a couple of generations that have come through Cincinnati," he said. "Chad Johnson had a great career. We've had a lot of great players. A lot of great players have gone on and done some great things. Cris Collinsworth. Reggie Williams. I've been out of there for quite a while. There have been some really good younger players that are fresher with (the voters) I would think and I'm very honored to go in this early."

The Ring of Honor vote also included kicker Jim Breech, running back James Brooks, wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, RB Corey Dillon, quarterback Boomer Esiason, safety David Fulcher, WR Chad Johnson, nose tackle Tim Krumrie, guards Dave Lapham and Max Montoya, cornerback Lemar Parrish, tight end Bob Trumpy and linebacker Reggie Williams.

Last year, quarterback Kenny Anderson, Hall of Fame coach and team founder Paul Brown, Hall of Fame tackle Anthony Munoz and cornerback Ken Riley were all inducted.