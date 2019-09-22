Bengals at Bills: Live updates, score, game stats, highlights for Week 3 AFC matchup

For most of their Week 1 matchups, it looked like the Buffalo Bills were heading for a loss due to a lack of offense and the Cincinnati Bengals were on their way to a massive upset in Seattle. However, the Bills rallied to steal a win from the Jets before returning to MetLife Stadium the following week and beating up the Giants, earning a 2-0 start to the season in the process. Meanwhile, the Bengals couldn't quite finish the job against the Seahawks, then returned home to get blasted by the 49ers in Week 2.

That leaves the Bills undefeated and the Bengals winless on the young season. Will that be the same story for each by the end of their Week 3 matchup in Buffalo?

Buffalo continues to shine on the defensive side on the ball, and their 4.4 net yards per pass attempt is a league-best after two weeks. The offense has found its most success running the ball, with four touchdowns and a 4.7 yards per carry mark on the ground. Cincinnati has limped to just 59 rushing yards on 33 carries in its first two games, leaving the offense with a league-worst 1.8 yards per carry, but Andy Dalton has had his moments in new coach Zac Taylor's offense.

Which side will get the win? We'll be with you the entire way in our live blog below.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: New Era Field (Orchard Park, NY)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access