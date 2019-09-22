Bengals at Bills final score: Cincinnati rallies in second half, but Buffalo holds on to improve to 3-0
The Bengals went almost the entire first half without a first down, but rallied in second half
Frank Gore's one-yard touchdown run with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter lifted the Buffalo Bills to a 21-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) on Sunday. Buffalo had led 14-0 at halftime, but Cincinnati rallied to tie the game at 14.
The second half was much more kind to the Bengals than the first half was. Trailing 14-0, Cincinnati rallied for two unanswered scores to tie the game at 14. The Bengals needed almost the entire first half to record a first down. Andy Dalton hit Auden Tate with a 24-yard pass to finally move the sticks for the Bengals with 1:57 to play in the first half.
Buffalo only led 14-0 at halftime despite dominating in all statistical categories. Dalton's completion to Tate was one of just five he had in the first half.
For the Bills, Gore finished with 76 yards on 14 carries. Quarterback Josh Allen was 23 of 36 for 243 yards and a touchdown with one interception.
Dalton got off to a slow start, but finished 20-for-36 for 249 yards, with one touchdown through the air and one on the ground, but threw two interceptions.
To follow all the action from Sunday's game look below.
