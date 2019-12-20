Bengals at Dolphins prediction: How to watch, stream, odds as Cincy, Miami battle for No. 1 draft pick

We've got just two weeks left in the 2019 regular season, which means time is running out for teams to lock up not only playoff positioning but draft positioning. That's right; in the case of the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, who will go head to head on Sunday, there's more at stake in regards to the 2020 draft than just about anything else.

Before we reveal why the Bengals, who could secure the No. 1 pick with a loss, are actually a smart bet to win in Week 16, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine odds: Dolphins -1; O/U 47

Preview



The Bengals (1-13) have pretty clearly been the worst team in football, and that's saying something considering how Miami started the year. Their point differential remains better than that of the Dolphins, but their AFC counterpart also went most of the season playing guys casual fans had never heard of. Behind a painfully mediocre season from QB Andy Dalton (11 TDs, 13 INTs), who was briefly benched in between stints of little help from a shoddy O-line and banged-up WR corps, Cincy has been left only to dream about coach Zac Taylor's offensive mind, with the team averaging an NFL-worst 15.1 points per game. Defensively, things haven't been much better despite another Pro Bowl nod for DT Geno Atkins, with the Bengals surrendering the fourth-most yards in the league.

The Dolphins (3-11) looked like a sure bet to claim the No. 1 pick in 2020 after the way they started the season, losing seven straight and somehow finding a way to be outscored 163-26 in the first four. They've mustered some fight since then, riding the gritty QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to a trio of upsets, including over the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, and actually confirmed WR DeVante Parker as No. 1 material. But they also remain a sieve for opposing offenses, giving up 6.1 yards per play and 31.1 points per game -- dead last in the NFL in both marks. And while they're capable of some big plays, Fitzpatrick has been tasked with running a one-dimensional attack, chucking it up to the tune of four interceptions in the last four weeks and 12 in 11 starts.

Prediction

On paper, you'd be right to lean Miami here. The Dolphins obviously have a few more wins under their belt, and their victories have been pretty high-profile -- a divisional upset of the Jets, a surprise stymieing of the Colts and a shootout with the Eagles. For all his warts, Fitzpatrick is also more likely to win you a game than Dalton right now, even if that's mostly because of his supporting cast.

Still, it seems a little too convenient to project Cincy rolling over and locking up the top 2020 draft pick after Taylor admitted his guys were "bullied" by the New England Patriots in Week 15. Dalton's capable of one last big game for the Bengals, and he's going to want to give it to them. So is the Dolphins secondary. Joe Mixon, meanwhile, should be set for another huge day after back-to-back 130-yard games, meaning the Bengals will have enough working in their favor to control the clock and get the "upset."

Pick: Bengals 27, Dolphins 26

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions on this game and the rest of Week 16, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.