Bengals at Raiders prediction: How to watch, stream Week 11 AFC matchups on CBS, CBS All Access

What a different a year makes. Well, 11 months, to be more specific. In Week 15 of the 2018 season, the Bengals -- the favored team -- raced out to a 17-0 before en route to a 30-16 victory over the Raiders, who were in the midst of a 4-12 season under Jon Gruden, who had returned to the sideline after a decade in the broadcast booth. That win remains the Cincinnati's most recent win, as the Bengals dropped their final two games of the 2018 season and their first nine of the 2019 season.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have are the NFL's Cinderella season of 2019. Led by rookie sensation Josh Jacobs and a resurgent Derek Carr, the Raiders are 5-4 and right in the middle of the playoff picture. Given their extremely favorable remaining schedule that includes one remaining game against a team with a winning record, Oakland has a good shot at breaking their 17-year playoff drought.

Preview

The Raiders enter Sunday's game with a two-game winning streak that includes last Thursday night's 26-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. In a game that a microcosm of Oakland's first nine games, the Raiders had to overcome adversity. After falling behind on two different occasions in the second half, the Raiders took the lead for good on Jacobs' 18-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left. Oakland's defense, a mostly bend not break unit for most of the season, ended the game with their third interception of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Oakland's offense has been anchored by Jacobs, a midseason AFC Offensive Rookie of the year front-runner after rushing for 811 yards and seven touchdowns in the season's first nine games. Jacobs and the running game have been complemented by Carr, who is having his best season since his Pro Bowl season of 2016. Carr, who owns a career 63.6 percent completion percentage, has completed 70.8 percent of this throws this season with a 14/4 touchdown/interception ratio. His favorite target has been tight end Darren Waller, who leads the Raiders with 51 catches for 588 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders' offense has been among the league's best on third and fourth downs. Oakland's 47.7 percent third-down conversion rate is the fourth-best in the league, while their 75 percent conversation rate on fourth down is the second-highest rate in the NFL. Oakland has received stellar play from its offensive line that includes center Rodney Hudson, guard Richie Incognito, and tackles Kolton Miller and Trent Brown.

Oakland's defense is led by linebacker Tahir Whitehead (71 tackles), Benson Mayowa (seven sacks and three tackles for loss) and Erik Harris (three interceptions). The unit recently suffered a loss when safety Karl Joseph had to be placed on injured reserve following Thursday's win over the Browns. To help replace Joseph, the Raiders have signed former Cardinals safety, D.J. Swearinger.

While the Raiders are trying to gear up for a postseason run, the Bengals are the NFL's last winless team. A woeful turnover ratio is among the reasons why Cincinnati is 0-9, as the Bengals are 29th in the NFL with a -11 turnover ratio. The Raiders, conversely, have a +2 turnover margin entering Sunday's game.

With the prospect of owning the first or second overall pick in the 2020 draft, the Bengals have elected to go with rookie Ryan Finley as the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Finley, a 25-year-old rookie out of North Carolina State, went 16-of-30 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first career start, a 49-13 loss to the visiting Ravens last Sunday.

Running back Joe Mixon and receiver Tyler Boyd have been the Bengals' two best offensive players this season. Mixon, a third-year veteran, has rushed for 434 yards, while Boyd, a 2016 second-round pick, leads the Bengals with 57 catches for 598 yards. Cincinnati's offense has been decimated by injuries on the offensive line and at receiver, with A.J. Green having yet to play this season and John Ross going on injured reserve four weeks into the season.

Cincinnati's defense, a unit that's led by defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Sam Hubbard, are dead last in rush defense, allowing 1,557 yards and 12 touchdowns and a 5.2 yards per carry average entering Sunday's game.

Prediction

Given the Bengals' offensive futility and their defense's inability to stop the run, the Raiders shouldn't have much of an issue beating Cincinnati while further improving their playoff odds in the process. Jacobs, a week after facing one of the NFL's better defenses against the run, should have a field day against the Bengals while strengthening his case for AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year.