Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow will meet each other for the first time on Sunday, when Cincinnati (1-2-1) faces Baltimore (3-1) in an AFC North showdown. Both quarterbacks complimented the other's game leading up to Sunday, but Jackson's praise of Burrow would only go so far.

"I like his game," Jackson said of Burrow. "I see he's broken records for passing yards in consecutive weeks. That's pretty dope. But I don't wish him success against us. I do want to win this game."

Jackson has plenty of experience as it relates to beating the Bengals. While Cincinnati won eight of its previous 10 games against Baltimore prior to the Jackson era, they are 0-3 against the reigning MVP, who scored five touchdowns (including his infamous 47-yard touchdown run) against the Bengals last season.

Before we break down Sunday's game, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

While he has faced mostly zone coverage during his first four games, Burrow says that he is expecting the Ravens to play man on Sunday while applying a heavy dose of pressure. Burrow, who was sacked a league-high 14 times during the season's first three games, was not sacked during Cincinnati's Week 4 win over the Jaguars. While he will look to stay upright on Sunday, Burrow would be wise to give the ball early and often to running back Joe Mixon, the AFC's reigning Offensive Player of the Week.

Jackson, who is on pace to rush for 940 yards this season, will likely look to exploit a Bengals defense that is currently 27th in the league against the run. Jackson is also hoping to have more success on his deep passes, especially as it relates to connecting with second-year receiver Marquise Brown.

The red zone could play a large factor in the outcome of Sunday's game. While Cincinnati boasts the NFL's best red zone defense, its offense is just 30th in the league in red zone efficacy. Baltimore, on both sides of the ball, has struggled in the red zone, as its defense is currently just 28th in the league in preventing touchdowns inside the 20-yard-line.

Prediction

If the Bengals can protect Burrow while also establishing their running game, Cincinnati should be able to make Sunday's game competitive. But in the end, this game should go to the Ravens, who will likely throw a barrage of different blitz packages at Cincinnati's rookie quarterback.

Score: Ravens 34, Bengals 23