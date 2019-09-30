Bengals at Steelers: Live updates, game stats, highlights as winless AFC North foes battle on 'Monday Night Football'

Neither the Cincinnati Bengals nor the Pittsburgh Steelers have a victory through three games of the 2019 NFL season, but that should change on Monday night, as the AFC North rivals clash in prime time.

("Should" is the operative word there. Considering the way this season has started for both Cincy and the Steelers, is anyone really ruling out the possibility of a tie?)

Few people would've been surprised had you told them before the season that the Bengals would be seeking their first win in Week 4, what with new coach Zac Taylor rebooting a team long run -- with many mediocre results -- by Marvin Lewis and sans an injured A.J. Green. The Steelers, however, are a different story, having gone from potential Super Bowl contender to potential top-five 2020 drafters thanks in large part due to Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury.

That doesn't mean either side will be without motivation on Monday night in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have shown fight under second-year signal-caller Mason Rudolph, while Cincy has threatened upsets early in 2019, too, despite a shoddy rushing attack, offensive line and secondary. Most importantly, however, the AFC North remains relatively wide open considering the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are tied atop the division at just 2-2. A win to close Week 4 would not only inject some much-needed momentum into either the Bengals or Steelers. It would also propel them right back into the AFC North race, regardless of how unfeasible their long-term postseason chances really are.

