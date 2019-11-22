Bengals at Steelers prediction: How to watch, stream AFC North rivalry on CBS, CBS All Access

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are no longer one of the NFL's best rivalries, something that could be said just a few years ago. With that being said, Sunday's game between the two AFC North rivals will still have meaning for both teams beyond bragging rights.

For the Steelers, a win would keep them alive in the AFC playoff race. Pittsburgh, 5-5 following last Thursday night's debacle in Cleveland, is currently in eighth place in the AFC playoff standings. If the Steelers want to keep their playoff hopes alive, they're going to need a win in Cincinnati, a place they haven't lost in since 2013.

For the Bengals, a win would not only be their first against the Steelers since 2015, it would but a significant dent in their rival's playoff hopes. It would also be Cincinnati's first win of the season and the first career win for first-year head coach Zac Taylor, who has had a turbulent start to his NFL head coaching career.

Before we preview Sunday's showdown, here's how fans can follow along with the action in real time.

Preview

After an 0-3 start, the Steelers blew out the visiting Bengals on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4 behind a dominant defensive effort and the decision to showcase running back Jaylen Samuels out of the wildcat. The Steelers would then fall in overtime to the Ravens before rallying to win their next four games that included home wins over the Colts and Rams.

The defense has been the key to Pittsburgh's turnaround. Through 10 games, the Steelers defense has forced 26 turnovers, the second-highest total in the NFL. Leading the way has been safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has recorded five interceptions and two touchdowns after being traded from Miami to Pittsburgh two games into the season. Rookie Devin Bush has also had a strong start to the season, as he leads the Steelers with 74 tackles and four fumble recoveries while also recording two interceptions. T.J. Watt is just 2.5 sacks away from matching last year's total of 13 sacks, while two-time Pro Bowler Cam Heyward is second on the team with 5.5 sacks.

Injuries have been an issue all year for the Steelers' offense. After losing Ben Roethlisberger two games into the season, Pittsburgh has also been without Samuels and starting running back James Conner for two games and rookie running back Benny Snell for three games. Fullback Rosie Nix and receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on injured reserve earlier this month.

Conner's shoulder may keep him out of Sunday's game against the Bengals, while receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson are currently in the NFL's concussion protocol. Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended three games for his role in last Thursday night's fight in Cleveland.

The injuries have certainly impacted quarterback Mason Rudolph, who also missed a game earlier this season after sustaining a concussion in Pittsburgh's loss to Baltimore. While the second-year passer has shown promise, the jury is still out on whether or not Rudolph can be Big Ben's heir apparent somewhere down the line. Through eight games, Rudolph has averaged less than 200 passing yards per game while showing a reluctancy to throw the ball downfield. He also has a 12:8 touchdown to interception ratio after throwing four picks in Pittsburgh's loss to Cleveland. The Steelers rushing game (it's currently 27th in the NFL) and opposing defenses forcing any receiver other than Smith-Schuster to beat them hasn't made things easier.

Cincinnati is entering its third week of the Ryan Finley era after Taylor made the move to start his rookie quarterback over veteran Andy Dalton at the season's midpoint. While Finley -- and the rest of this teammates -- struggled mightily in a 49-13 blowout loss to Baltimore in his first career start, the Bengals were competitive last Sunday in Oakland, losing their fifth one-possession game while holding the 6-4 Raiders to just 17 points.

While Finley struggled (going 13 of 31 while getting sacked five times), Cincinnati had success in the running game, rushing for 173 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Third-year running back Joe Mixon led the way, rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. On defense, defensive back Jessie Bates had seven tackles and an interception of Oakland quarterback Derek Carr, while defensive lineman Geno Atkins and Carl Lawson combined to record 2.5 sacks. Linebacker Nick Vigil led the Bengals with 12 tackles while also recovering a fumble.

The lack of a passing game, third-down issues (the Bengals were 3-of-13 on Sunday) and the inability to stop the duo of Carr (who finished 25 of 29 for 292 yards) and rookie running back Josh Jacobs (23 carries for 112 yards) were the main reasons why the Bengals fell to 0-10 last Sunday. With that being said, the Bengals showed the ability to run the football, put pressure on the opposing quarterback while also forcing turnovers, three things that have been largely missing this season. One facet of the Bengals' defense that been good all year long as been their red zone defense, as Cincinnati is fifth in the NFL in red zone stops. This matchup bodes well for the Bengals, as Pittsburgh's offense is currently 28th in the league in red zone efficiency.

To beat the Steelers, the Bengals will have to get pressure on Rudolph, something they didn't do in their Week 4 blowout loss in Pittsburgh. Offensively, Cincinnati will also need to have success on the ground against the Steelers while helping take some of the pressure off of their young quarterback. Looking to help Finley in that department will be receivers Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate, who have caught a combined 92 passes for 1,081 yards this season.

Prediction

Pittsburgh's injuries and overall issues on offense should give the Bengals a puncher's chance at upsetting the Steelers and getting their first win of the season. With that being said, the Steelers' defense, one of the league's best units since acquiring Fitzpatrick, should be good enough to carry Pittsburgh to a much-needed win while keeping them in the playoff hunt.

Steelers 17, Bengals 10