The 8-4 Buffalo Bills host the 4-8 Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup of two of the game's top quarterbacks as Josh Allen and Joe Burrow face off in Week 14. Allen has the Bills firmly in the playoff chase yet again after an MVP season last year, though it may be tough to catch the 11-2 Patriots at this point. Meanwhile, Burrow has missed most of the season due to a toe injury, but he returned on Thanksgiving last week and promptly led Cincy past Baltimore.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Bills are 5.5-point favorites, according to the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds. The over/under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Bengals vs. Bills bets of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Click here to bet Bengals vs. Bills at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Where to bet on Bengals vs. Bills

Where to watch Bengals vs. Bills on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bengals vs. Bills betting preview

Odds: Bills -5.5, over/under 53

The Bills are 8-4 overall but are just 6-6 against the spread this year. The Bengals have been slightly better ATS at 5-7 than they are overall at 4-8. The Bengals' offense has been good even when Burrow was out, but the defense is arguably the league's worst, which is part of why Cincy is 7-5 to the Over this year. Buffalo is 5-7 to the Over and fields one of the league's top defenses.

Click here to bet Bengals vs. Bills at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Bengals vs. Bills SGP

Bills -5.5 (-115, DraftKings)

Over 52.5 (-110, DraftKings)

Tee Higgins anytime touchdown scorer (+135, DraftKings)

Final odds: +650 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $650)

Model's Bengals vs. Bills score prediction, picks

The Bills are sizable favorites here, and they win in more than 60% of model simulations. There's value with the Bengals on the money line, however, as they win outright 37% of the time at plus money. The model has Buffalo covering in 51% of sims, and it also likes the Over, as that side of the total hits 58% of the time.

Bengals vs. Bills score prediction: Bills 31, Bengals 26

Want more Week 14 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 14 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.