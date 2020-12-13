The NFL might have thought it saw the last of butt fumbles since the Mark Sanchez debacle on Thanksgiving night eight years ago. Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams may have topped Sanchez's blunder, though. Williams took a carry and ran into his right guard for no gain, which was just the beginning of his blooper reel.

Williams' helmet went right into Hakeem Adeniji as he fumbled the ball immediately upon impact. Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence seemed stunned the ball was on the ground (he wasn't around where the ball was fumbled), but Aldon Smith noticed it right away and returned it 78 yards for the score -- giving Dallas a 10-0 lead.

Williams was not in for the next drive, as Samaje Perine was the primary running back on the next series. He entered the game for Giovani Bernard, who fumbled on his first carry of the contest. Bernard did not receive a carry the remainder of the first quarter.

The Bengals fumbled on their first three possessions of the game, becoming the first team since the 2013 New England Patriots to accomplish that feat. It's the first time two different Bengals have fumbled in the same game since 1994.