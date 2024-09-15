The Cincinnati Bengals are attempting to move into the win column for the first time in 2024, and late in the third quarter of their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made an amazing play on quarterback Patrick Mahomes that will help the Bengals achieve that goal.

On a second-and-13, Mahomes targeted rookie wideout Xavier Worthy down the left sideline, but Taylor-Britt made what may go down as the interception of the year -- a one-handed snag that got the Bengals the ball back.

Check out the play, here:

It was a little reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.'s famous catch, no?

What's even better about this play is that Taylor-Britt has now backed up his trash talk from earlier in the week. He gave a less than flattering assessment when asked about the rookie Worthy and what he brings to the Chiefs offense.

"Speed. That's about it," Taylor-Britt said, via The Kansas City Star. "He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can't do too much else, so that's about it. I feel like if you put your hands on him, he's only a 100-some pounds, so if you put hands on him, you're gonna stop his speed, so basically get your hands on him."

Taylor-Britt was CBS Sports' under-the-radar player who could shine for the Bengals in 2024, and shine he did on this Sunday afternoon.