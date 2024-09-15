NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals are attempting to move into the win column for the first time in 2024, and late in the third quarter of their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made an amazing play on quarterback Patrick Mahomes that will help the Bengals achieve that goal.

On a second-and-13, Mahomes targeted rookie wideout Xavier Worthy down the left sideline, but Taylor-Britt made what may go down as the interception of the year -- a one-handed snag that got the Bengals the ball back.

Check out the play, here:

It was a little reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.'s famous catch, no? 

What's even better about this play is that Taylor-Britt has now backed up his trash talk from earlier in the week. He gave a less than flattering assessment when asked about the rookie Worthy and what he brings to the Chiefs offense. 

"Speed. That's about it," Taylor-Britt said, via The Kansas City Star. "He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can't do too much else, so that's about it. I feel like if you put your hands on him, he's only a 100-some pounds, so if you put hands on him, you're gonna stop his speed, so basically get your hands on him."

Taylor-Britt was CBS Sports' under-the-radar player who could shine for the Bengals in 2024, and shine he did on this Sunday afternoon. 