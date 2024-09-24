Prior to the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt took a shot at Kliff Kingsbury's offense -- calling it a "nice college offense." Taylor-Britt said Washington kept it simple for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels with short routes and quick throws. Well, on Monday night, that "college offense" had the upper hand.

Washington scored a statement 38-33 upset victory in Cincinnati, while Daniels had his coming-out party, completing 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading Washington with 39 rushing yards and another score on 12 carries. The No. 2 overall pick became the first player in NFL history to complete 80% of his passes and rush for 150 yards in a three-game span. His 91% completion percentage set a franchise record, and was the highest by a rookie in NFL history.

After the game, Taylor-Britt was asked if he regretted the "college offense" comment. He said he didn't, and that it was taken out of context.

"I didn't mean anything malicious out of the comment, it was just made bigger than what it was," Taylor-Britt said. "Yes, I can eat my words, most definitely. We did take an L today. But as a team, it was sort of a college offense. Very quick, quick throws. [Daniels] is very athletic and extends plays. That's how the game went, and they stuck to their plan."

The Commanders' social media account also had some fun with Taylor-Britt's comments after the final whistle.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Taylor-Britt situation in his postgame press conference, and expressed disappointment in his cornerback for his comments.

"That's not what we do, that's not what we do," Taylor said. "We praise our own team. We praise the other team. We don't need to take shots like that. That team hasn't punted in two weeks. They've scored on every single possession the last two weeks ..."

The Bengals now sit at 0-3 for the first time since 2019. No team has won the Super Bowl after an 0-3 start. However, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh says there's "good" news for Cincinnati, as the Bengals' chances of making the playoffs (16%) are six times the historical number of other 0-3 teams to make the playoffs (2.5%).