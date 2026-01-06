Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has begun serving a five-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to traffic charges.

Taylor-Britt pleaded guilty to reckless driving and an unclassified no-license charge stemming from an incident in September. Taylor-Britt was driving recklessly following a Bengals game while pedestrians were still in the area, according to a Cincinnati police officer.

Taylor-Britt, who was booked at 11 a.m., appeared in court on crutches as he continues to recover from a season-ending Lisfranc injury that was sustained during the Bengals' Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor-Britt, 26, was the 60th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He cracked Cincinnati's starting lineup as a rookie and helped the Bengals advance to the AFC title game that season. He then had a career-high four interceptions in 2023 and had three interceptions that following season while being a central part of the Bengals' defense.

This season was a setback for Taylor-Britt, however. He lost his job this season under new defensive coordinator Al Golden. He made two starts in eight games before sustaining his season-ending injury.

Taylor-Britt addressed his upcoming free agency a day prior to his sentencing. He said that while he would welcome a return to Cincinnati, he wouldn't mind a change of scenery, either.

"I accept everything that's happened," Taylor-Britt said of his time in Cincinnati. "I think everything played out the way it's supposed to. I'm very grateful for everything that happened. The ups and the downs built character and the man I am today."