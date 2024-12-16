It's been a disappointing year for the Cincinnati Bengals. At 6-8, it kind of feels like their season is over, but it's NOT, and that's because they could still make the playoffs.

Thanks to their 38-27 win over the Titans in Week 15, the Bengals are still alive for a playoff spot. As Lloyd Christmas would say, "So you're telling me there's a chance!"

Sure, the Bengals need a Christmas miracle to make the postseason, but it can happen if a few things go their way over the final three weeks of the season.

With that in mind, let's check out what has to happen for Cincinnati to make the playoffs.

1. Bengals have to win out

The Bengals have no margin for error, which means they have to go 3-0 over the final three weeks of the season, and here's who they'll be playing:

Week 16: vs. Browns

Week 17: vs. Broncos

Week 18: at Steelers

If the Bengals can avoid getting upset against the Browns, that will set up a showdown with the Broncos in Week 17. The advantage for the Bengals in that game is that it's at home. As for Week 18, it's possible the Steelers could be resting their starters that week. The Steelers have to face the Ravens in Week 16 and if they win that game to pull off a season sweep of Baltimore, it's possible that Pittsburgh could have the division wrapped up by Week 18.

2. Broncos OR Chargers have to lose out

If the Broncos get to 10 wins, the Bengals' playoff chances will take a big hit, so Cincinnati will need them to go 0-3 over their final three games. Let's take a look at Denver's schedule:

Week 16: at Chargers (Thursday)

Week 17: at Bengals

Week 18: vs. Chiefs

That's actually a pretty brutal slate to finish the season and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos go winless. That being said, if the Chiefs clinch the top seed in the AFC before Week 18, then they'll almost certainly be benching their starters in Week 18. However, with Patrick Mahomes banged up, it wouldn't be surprised to see Kansas City lose one of its next two games, which means the Chiefs would probably have to play their starters in Week 18.

If the Broncos beat the Chargers on Thursday, all hope isn't lost. At that point, the Bengals would need the Chargers to lose out. Let's take a look at their schedule:

Week 16: Broncos (Thursday)

Week 17: at Patriots

Week 18: at Raiders

The Chargers losing out with this schedule feels like a long shot, so Bengals fans should probably be rooting for Los Angeles to beat Denver on Thursday night.

3. Dolphins lose at least one more game

If the Bengals want to make the playoffs, the Dolphins can't reach nine wins, and at this point, it seems unlikely that the Dolphins will be able to do that. If the Dolphins lose just ONE more game, they can't hit the nine-win mark. Here's a look at the Dolphins' final three games:

Week 16: vs. 49ers

Week 17: at Browns

Week 18: at Jets

If the Dolphins lose to the 49ers, that will take them to nine losses, which would be good news for the Bengals. However, even if they beat San Francisco, the Dolphins have lost 12 straight games when the temperature is under 40 degrees, and it's almost certainly going to be under 40 degrees when they travel to Cleveland and New York to end the season, so a loss in one of those two games wouldn't be shocking.

4. Colts lose at least one more game

If the Bengals want to make the playoffs, the Colts also can't reach nine wins, but unlike the Dolphins, Indy actually has a very favorable schedule down the stretch. Here's a look at their final three games:

Week 16: vs. Titans

Week 17: at Giants

Week 18: vs. Jaguars

This is probably the most unrealistic scenario when it comes to the Bengals' playoff chances. The Colts will be favored in their final three games, so Cincinnati will need someone to pull off an upset. The Colts have struggled against divisional opponents this year, going 1-3, so an upset win by Tennessee or Jacksonville isn't out of the question.

The good news for the Bengals is that as long as they beat the Browns, they can't be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.

On the other hand, the Bengals' playoff dreams could die in Week 16 with a loss to the Browns combined with a Broncos win over the Chargers. If both of those things happen, then the Bengals will be eliminated from playoff contention.

With Joe Burrow putting up MVP numbers, the Bengals would certainly be a dangerous team if they were to make the playoffs, but right now, the odds are stacked against them.