It's been a disappointing year for the Cincinnati Bengals. At 5-8, it kind of feels like their season is over, but it's NOT, and that's because they could still make the playoffs.

As the NFL season heads into Week 15, the Bengals are the only team in the AFC that has less than six wins, but is still alive for a playoff spot. As Lloyd Christmas would say, "So you're telling me there's a chance!"

Sure, the Bengals need a Christmas miracle to make the postseason, but it can happen if a few things go their way over the final four weeks of the season.

With that in mind, let's check out what has to happen for Cincinnati to make the playoffs.

1. Bengals have to win out

The Bengals have no margin for error, which means they have to go 4-0 over the final four weeks of the season and here's who they'll be playing:

Week 15: at Titans

Week 16: vs. Browns

Week 17: vs. Broncos

Week 18: at Steelers

If the Bengals can avoid getting upset in their next two games, that will set up a showdown with the Broncos in Week 17. The advantage for the Bengals in that game is that it's at home. As for Week 18, it's possible the Steelers could be resting their starters that week. The Steelers have to face the Ravens in Week 16 and if they win that game to pull off a season sweep of Baltimore, it's possible that Pittsburgh could have the division wrapped up by Week 18.

2. Broncos have to go 1-3 over their final four games

If the Broncos get to 10 wins, then the Bengals can't make the playoffs, so Cincinnati will need them to go 1-3 (or worse) over their final four games. Let's take a look at Denver's schedule:

Week 15: vs. Colts

Week 16: at Chargers

Week 17: at Bengals

Week 18: vs. Chiefs

That's actually a pretty brutal slate to finish the season and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos go 1-3. That being said, if the Chiefs clinch the top seed in the AFC before Week 18, then they'll almost certainly be benching their starters in Week 18.

3. Dolphins go 2-2 over the final four games

If the Bengals want to make the playoffs, the Dolphins can't reach nine wins, which means Miami will have to go 2-2 or worse. Here's a look at the Dolphins' final four games:

Week 15: at Texans

Week 16: vs. 49ers

Week 17: at Browns

Week 18: at Jets

The Dolphins going 2-2 here wouldn't be surprising. Remember, the Dolphins have lost 12 straight games when the temperature is under 40 degrees and it's almost certainly going to be under 40 degrees when they travel to Cleveland and New York to end the season.

4. Colts go 2-2 over their final four games

If the Bengals want to make the playoffs, the Colts also can't reach nine wins, which means they have to to 2-2 or worse. Here's a look at their final four games:

Week 15: at Broncos

Week 16: vs. Titans

Week 17: at Giants

Week 18: vs. Jaguars

This is probably the most unrealistic scenario when it comes to the Bengals' playoff chances. The Colts will be favored in their final three games, so Cincinnati will need someone to pull off an upset.

There are multiple other scenarios where the Bengals could get in, but this felt like the most realistic one and if all four of these things happen, then the Bengals will make the playoffs as the seventh seed.

If you want a completely crazy scenario, the Bengals can actually still get the fifth seed in the AFC. For that to scenario to pan out, the Bengals would need the following things to happen:

1. Bengals win out to go 9-8

2. Chargers lose out to go 8-9

3. Ravens lose out to go 8-9

4. Broncos go 1-3, but their win has to be over the Chargers in Week 16 (Denver finishes 9-8)

4. Colts go 2-2 or worse, but one of those wins has to be against the Broncos (Indy finishes 8-9)

5. Dolphins go 2-2 or worse to finish 8-9 or worse

If all of that happens, the Bengals will get the fifth seed.

That's right, we're telling you there's a chance, Bengals fans.

On the other hand, the Bengals' playoff dreams could die this week with a loss to the Titans combined with a Broncos win over the Colts. If both of those things happen, then the Bengals will be eliminated from playoff contention.

With Joe Burrow putting up MVP numbers, the Bengals would certainly be a dangerous team if they were to make the playoffs, but right now, the odds are stacked against them.