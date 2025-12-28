Two teams with nothing but draft position to play for meet Sunday in NFL Week 17 when the Arizona Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cardinals (3-12) have won one game since starting the season 2-0 and come in on a seven-game slide. The Bengals (5-10) have won two of four since quarterback Joe Burrow returned from injury, including a 45-21 demolition of the Dolphins on the road in Week 16.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Both teams have had major problems on defense, so the over/under is 53.5, the highest of NFL Week 17, and the Bengals are 7-point home favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Bengals odds from DraftKings. The Bengals are -353 money line favorites (risk $353 to win $100), while the Cardinals are +281 underdogs. Before you lock in any Bengals vs. Cardinals picks of your own, you have to see the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Bengals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Cardinals vs. Bengals betting preview

Odds: Bengals -7, Over/Under 53.5

Neither team has been great against the spread, with the Cardinals 6-9 ATS and Cincinnati 7-8, but both are 9-6 to the Over because of their flailing defenses. The Bengals allow 30.5 points per game, most in the NFL, while the Cardinals yield the fourth-most (27.6). Arizona is 1-6 ATS on its current seven-game losing streak, while the Bengals have covered the spread in four of their past five. Cincinnati has won six of its past eight home games against the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Bengals SGP

Bengals -7

Over 53.5

Jacoby Brissett Under 248.5 yards

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Cardinals vs. Bengals score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Bengals covering in 53% of simulations, but it does see some value on the Cardinals money line, with Arizona winning outright in 31% of simulations, which would bring a big payout at +261. The Over is hitting in 59% of simulations, as it has both teams topping 24 points and the Bengals winning easily. The props model projects Brissett to throw for 204 yards, well Under his projected total.

Cardinals vs. Bengals: Bengals 34, Cardinals 25

Want more Week 17 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 17 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.