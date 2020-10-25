Carlos Dunlap is one of several Bengals players currently looking for a one-way ticket out of Cincinnati, as our Jason La Canfora reported earlier Sunday. But Dunlap is campaigning for his departure a bit more aggressively than most of his other unhappy teammates.

At the end of Sunday's Bengals-Browns game (CLE 37, CIN 34) in Cincinnati, Dunlap could be seen on the sideline getting into a verbal spat with a member of Cincy's coaching staff after Cleveland scored the game-winning touchdown. Teammates eventually had to pull Dunlap away from the confrontation.

But cooler heads didn't exactly prevail here. Almost immediately after the game, the 31-year-old Dunlap took to Twitter to let everyone know that he's trying to sell his house in Cincinnati -- presumably in an effort to expedite a trade. He's even willing to give away all his furniture too!

Dunlap has been complaining about his diminishing role on Cincy's defense for weeks now. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to complain about an apparent demotion to third-string defensive end on the depth chart. He's been very clear about his unhappiness with his diminishing role on a struggling defense, and tensions between the two sides only seem to be rising.

Dunlap is the franchise's all-time sack leader and has played his entire career in Cincinnati after being drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.