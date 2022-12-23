For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the playoffs. With the Jacksonville Jaguars' 19-3 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night, the 10-4 Bengals locked up one of the seven AFC spots.

The Bengals currently sit atop the AFC North, one game ahead of the Ravens and are the No. 3 seed in the AFC. They are riding a six-game win streak, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers in the last two months. Their last loss came to the Browns on Oct. 31. They have the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens left to play in the regular season.

While the Bengals punched their ticket Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) are officially in NFL Draft mode, joining the Texans and Broncos as AFC teams eliminated from playoff contention.

The Chiefs, who wrapped up their seventh straight AFC West crown last week and the Bills, who currently lead the AFC East, have clinched AFC playoff berths as well