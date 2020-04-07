Bengals coach Zac Taylor says 'every option' concerning Andy Dalton is on the table

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and it has long been expected that they will select former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and threw just six interceptions last season, as the Tigers went undefeated and defeated Clemson in the national championship game.

While drafting Burrow seems like a sure thing, what happens with the Bengals' current signal-caller, Andy Dalton? The 32-year-old was benched for rookie Ryan Finley after Cincinnati lost its first eight games last season, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup just three games later. Dalton ended up winning two out of the Bengals' last five games, but he was thought to be on the trade block entering this offseason. Now, we are just a couple of weeks away from the draft and Dalton still remains a Bengal. Head coach Zac Taylor said in a recent interview that all options are on the table when it comes to Cincinnati's longtime starter.

"Every option is on the table out there," Taylor told Elise Jesse of WLWT. "We're trying to put ourselves in the best position to make sure we're prepared for next season and we have the best assets we can have. We think the world of Andy, obviously. It's just kind of a weekly process for us."

Not long ago, a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport indicated that Dalton could potentially be brought back in 2020 to serve as Burrow's backup. At this point, Rapoport says "nothing has been decided from Cincinnati's standpoint."

When it comes to potential landing spots, Dalton is facing the same predicament Cam Newton and Jameis Winston are. There really aren't any obvious starting quarterback jobs open, so Dalton may have to enter the 2020 season as a backup no matter where he plays. Despite losing Tom Brady, the New England Patriots appear poised to move forward with in-house options and the same goes for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Miami Dolphins are someone who could be in the market for a quarterback, but they are expected to draft a signal-caller later this month. One potential landing spot for Dalton could be the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dalton found success with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden in the past, and Gardner Minshew needs a veteran backup who could help him develop into a legitimate starting signal-caller.