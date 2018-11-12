Bengals contact authorities after Sean Payton destroys a piece of property at their stadium

The Bengals defense wasn't the only thing that got destroyed in Cincinnati on Sunday, a fire alarm in the Saints locker room also got smashed after Sean Payton became highly annoyed by it.

Before the game started, fire alarms through out the stadium started going off. To give you an idea of that that sounds like, here's a video taken from Paul Brown Stadium.

The fire alarm is going off at Paul Brown Stadium. The Saints must be walking into the building. pic.twitter.com/B2nXiYAOwL — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) November 11, 2018

One of the alarms that was going off was in the Saints locker room, which was a problem for Payton, because he was trying to get his team prepared for the game. Since Payton couldn't figure out how to get the noise to stop, he decided that destroying the alarm would probably be the best way to go, and that's exactly what he ended up doing.

Sean Payton smashed a fire alarm in the Saints locker room before Sunday's game against the Bengals. The alarms were going off throughout Paul Brown Stadium. https://t.co/Tt1Az5PBIL pic.twitter.com/kdkfpiJLpb — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) November 11, 2018

During an interview on Monday, Payton said he felt bad for destroying property, but that he basically had to do it for his sanity.

"I just needed the noise to stop," the Saints coach said, via ESPN.com. "Clearly we were having issues with the fire alarm at a time relative to 20 minutes, 30 minutes before we're supposed to be out. And it continued, it had gone on for 10 minutes. And I just needed the noise to stop."

If you're thinking to yourself that what he did was illegal, you're not crazy. The Bengals also thought that and they contacted authorities following the incident.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time," the team said in a statement.

Of course, if the authorities do get involved, this could be a pretty quick case. Payton has offered to pay for all of the damage he caused, which will likely allow everyone to move on quickly.

"I gladly will take care of the repair cost," Payton said. "And I consider the Brown family (Bengals ownership) and that organization as close allies and people we have a lot of respect for, the same way with Marvin (Lewis). And it was just something that had gone on -- and in order for us as we got ready for the game, I thought that was important."

The only thing in worse shape than the fire alarm after the game was the Bengals defense. After giving up 509 yards in a 51-14 loss, the Bengals decided to cut ties with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday.