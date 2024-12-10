This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE CINCINNATI BENGALS

After weeks of tough breaks and heartbreaking losses, the Bengals got a big break, took advantage and kept their very faint playoff hopes alive. Cincinnati beat Dallas, 27-20, on a dramatic late sequence:

With two minutes left and tied 20-20, the Bengals prepared to punt the ball back to the Cowboys , setting up Dallas with a chance to take a late lead.

, setting up Dallas with a chance to take a late lead. Nick Vigil broke through and deflected the punt, which went past the line of scrimmage (making it technically not "blocked") and bounced forward. Dallas cornerback Amani Oruwariye tried to field the ball Leon Lett many years ago. Essentially, it was the same as a punt returner muffing a punt. Cincinnati's Maema Njongmeta recovered the loose ball.

broke through and deflected the punt, which went past the line of scrimmage (making it technically not "blocked") and bounced forward. Dallas cornerback many years ago. Essentially, it was the same as a punt returner muffing a punt. Cincinnati's recovered the loose ball. Three plays later, given new life, Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase, who turned upfield and raced into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown.

Burrow and Chase continue to be remarkable. Chase is on track to win the receiving triple crown (receptions, yards, touchdowns). Burrow was truly excellent, often in crumbling pockets. Cincinnati has seven single-possession losses this year, so to be on the right side of this one must have felt good.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for ...

THE DALLAS COWBOYS

Sometimes, it's just not your game. Or your season. The Cowboys are experiencing that.

I feel for Oruwariye, a guy who had just returned from injury. It's easy to blast him for not getting away from the ball in hindsight. But in the moment, when things are happening so fast and the ball is right there, that's much easier said than done.

The loss hurts, obviously, but DeMarvion Overshown -- Dallas' best defender this season -- leaving with a knee injury that didn't look good is more devastating. It's been a disappointing, injury-filled, underachieving season: worst-case scenario, plain and simple. This season can't end soon enough for Dallas.

Not so honorable mentions

NFL playoff picture: NFC races tightening up, AFC races getting clearer



Because things were so busy Sunday night (thanks, Juan Soto, CFP and NFL), we didn't get to do a full deep dive on NFL Week 14. As such, we didn't get to give kudos to a team that very much deserves them: The Seahawks thumped the Cardinals, 30-18, Seattle's second win over Arizona in three weeks.

But the NFC West is like Whack-A-Mole. As soon as one team goes down, another pops back up. The Rams beat the Bills in a thriller, and the 49ers crushed the Bears. So here we are:

Seahawks (8-5) Rams (7-6) Cardinals (6-7) 49ers (6-7)

All that sets up for a wild finish, and quarterback play looms larger than ever, Chris Trapasso writes. It's not just the division race, either. The NFC playoff picture is tightening up, too:

Lions (12-1, clinched playoff berth) Eagles (11-2, clinched playoff berth) Seahawks (8-5, NFC West leader) Buccaneers (7-6, NFC South leader) Vikings (11-2) Packers (9-4) Commanders (8-5) Rams (7-6) Falcons (6-7) Cardinals (6-7) 49ers (6-7)

Things are much more spread out in the AFC:

Chiefs (12-1, clinched AFC West) Bills (10-3, clinched AFC East) Steelers (10-3, lead AFC North) Texans (8-5, lead AFC South) Ravens (8-5) Chargers (8-5) Broncos (8-5) Colts (6-7) Dolphins (6-7) Bengals (5-8)

College Football Playoff expert predictions



We've had nearly 48 hours to digest the College Football Playoff bracket. Now, it's time to fill it out. Our experts did just that, and across eight projections, there are five different picks for national champion.

No. 1 Oregon is the pick in four of those eight, and the Ducks top Brandon Marcello's Power Rankings. (His complete projections are above.)

Marcello: "Oregon is the unquestioned favorite heading into the College Football Playoff with an incredible resume, including two top-five wins, and a slew of weapons on offense that have made elite defenses look pedestrian. The Ducks own the nation's longest winning streak (14) yet the CFP committee didn't give them an easy road with potential matchups against Ohio State and Texas on the docket before the national championship game."

I get that the potential Ohio State matchup looms large. I get that it may not seem like an easy path, and maybe the CFP format needs to change. But hey, the Ducks don't have to even play in the first round, where nothing is guaranteed and weather will play a major factor.

There's also plenty of uncertainty for No. 2 Georgia: Carson Beck is exploring treatment options for his injured elbow.

Here's more:

Juan Soto to Mets impact: What's next for Yankees, who's next to sign?

The Juan Soto sweepstakes ended with the Mets as the winner thanks to the largest contract in MLB history. Now, the rest of MLB is dealing with the fall out.

No one is facing the noise more than the Yankees, and Mike Axisa outlined the five-step Plan B for the Bronx Bombers. (Side note: just a coincidence that there are also five stages of grief?)

Axisa: "1. Get a first baseman (and another infielder) -- The Yankees received some of the worst first-base production in franchise history in 2024. ... The good news is the bar is on the floor, and it shouldn't be difficult to upgrade first base. Going from their 2024 first basemen to even a league-average first baseman in 2025 would add several wins to New York's ledger."

Free agent options include Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, and there are plenty of trade candidates, too.

Soto was far and away the crown jewel of the class -- the crown jewel of almost any free agency class ever, really -- but there are plenty of big names left on the market. R.J. Anderson predicted where the top 10 remaining free agents will land.

Here's more:

UEFA Champions League Matchday 6: Real Madrid in real danger



Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League league phase opens today, and it's time for the rubber to hit the road. There are clinching scenarios aplenty, including Liverpool potentially becoming the first team to claim its spot in the round of 16. It'll require some help, but the Reds can take a big step today at Girona (preview here).

Remember, in the new format, the top eight teams from the league phase are into the round of 16. Teams that finish 9-24 enter a playoff for the remaining eight spots.

Real Madrid, shockingly, is in a race simply to be in that top 24, and Los Blancos -- currently 24th in the standings -- have a major challenge today: a visit to undefeated Atalanta.

Kylian Mbappe has struggled mightily in his debut season with Real Madrid, but in his bold predictions, James Benge says another star will step up.

Benge: "Carlo Ancelotti has been able to unlock a more attacking Jude Bellingham without sacrificing his involvement in possession. ... For all his great technical qualities, there is something quite vibey about Bellingham. He senses the moments and lives for them: the last seconds of Clasicos, the bicycle kicks in do-or-die time at the Euros. If Madrid need him on Tuesday, he'll deliver."

Most -- but not all -- of our experts agree that Los Blancos will come through.

Here's more:

As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

