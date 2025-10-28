The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a disastrous, 39-38 loss to the previously winless New York Jets, in which they blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter. It wasn't the first time this defense has hurt the Bengals (3-5), which is why they are taking extra measures to right the ship.

First-year Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said that his unit held a players-only meeting following Sunday's loss, which shows that his players have a sense of urgency to correct their issues.

"I don't know what was talked about -- nor should I -- but it does feel like the fact that was called is a sense of urgency there, as there should be," Golden said, via ESPN. "Because we cannot do that to the offense and special teams again."

The Bengals are now 1-3 when scoring at least 38 points over the last two seasons. According to CBS Sports Research, Cincinnati went 54-4 when scoring 38 points in its first 56 seasons. The Bengals have five losses since the start of last season when scoring 33 points. No other NFL team has more than two.

The Jets entered this Week 7 matchup averaging just 143.4 total yards per game and were without their No. 1 wideout in Garrett Wilson and Tyrod Taylor, who was reportedly their preferred quarterback. Justin Fields took advantage of his second chance, as his offense dropped a whopping 502 total yards on this Bengals defense.

Following Sunday's loss, the Bengals defense now ranks dead last in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (407.9) and scoring defense (31.6 points allowed per game). Quarterback Joe Flacco has brought new life to this Bengals offense, as Cincinnati is averaging 29.7 points per game and 378.7 yards per game in his three starts. However, the Bengals are just 1-2 since acquiring him from the Cleveland Browns.

Cincy remains in second place in the AFC North behind the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. Up next for the Bengals are the Chicago Bears on Sunday.