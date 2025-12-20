The Miami Dolphins will make a major change in their offense when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced earlier this week that usual starter Tua Tagovailoa will be benched in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers, with Tagovailoa not even serving as the backup. There has been much speculation that the Dolphins could finally move on from the inconsistent and oft-injured Tagovailoa, and the move to Ewers could be the first step in that process. The Dolphins have been eliminated from playoff contention, as have the Bengals, with rumors swirling that star QB Joe Burrow is unhappy with the franchise.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Dolphins on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bengals vs. Dolphins betting preview

Odds: Bengals -4.5, over/under 47.5

Cincinnati is 6-8 against the spread and 8-6 to the Over. Miami is 7-7 ATS and 7-7 to the Over. The Bengals had covered three straight before last week's 24-0 shutout loss to the Ravens. The Under has hit in four of the last five Dolphins games.

Bengals vs. Dolphins SGP

Bengals +4.5

Jaylen Waddle anytime touchdown scorer

Quinn Ewers Over 0.5 interceptions thrown

Model's Bengals vs. Dolphins score prediction, picks

The model has limited data to work with now that Ewers is getting the start, but it does have the Dolphins covering in 53% of its simulations. Miami wins outright in 43% of the sims, giving the Dolphins some money line betting value. The Over hits in 58% of the simulations.

Bengals vs. Dolphins score prediction: Bengals 28, Dolphins 25



