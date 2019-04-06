Bengals dump 2018 draft pick after offseason that includes police tasing, marijuana arrest and battery charge
The Bengals have decided to cut ties with one of their picks from the 2018 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals might be one of the most lenient teams in the NFL in terms of what their players can get away with, but apparently, even they have a limit when it comes to offseason arrests.
The Bengals announced on Saturday that they've decided to cut ties with Mark Walton, who's been arrested a total of three times this offseason. The third arrest came Thursday after he turned himself into police in Miami. Authorities had been trying to track him down in relation to a March 12 incident in Florida that saw Walton get tasered by police.
The former Bengals running back is now facing felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving stemming from that incident.
According to a court documents obtained by the Miami Herald, the March 12 incident started when police tried to pull Walton over for speeding. After pulling over, Walton got out of his car and ran away from police on foot. During the chase, Walton was able to evade authorities despite the fact that he had been shot with a taser gun.
According to police, Walton's car contained 14 grams of marijuana and a 9mm carbine rifle. After seeing the details of the arrest, the Bengals decided to dump Walton. New Bengals coach Zac Taylor said it would be "best" for the team to move on without Walton.
"It's important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season," Taylor said in a statement. "For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don't want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate."
Walton had been on the team since last April when the Bengals selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.
For Walton, the arrest on Thursday was just his latest run-in with the law. Back in February, the running back was charged with battery after getting into an altercation in a parking garage. One month before that, Walton was arrested and hit with a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dolphins cheerleader facing charges
A Dolphins cheerleader has been charged with one count of burglary with assault or battery
-
What to know about Hakeem Butler
Hakeem Butler is tall, fast and physical -- but is he a first-round pick?
-
What to know about N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry is one of the most physical wide receives in this draft class
-
What to know about Kelvin Harmon
Kelvin Harmon may be one of the most polished receivers in this draft class
-
What to know about Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown may be small, but he's the most explosive wideout in this draft class
-
Bears to unveil one new uniform for 2019
The Bears will celebrate their 100th anniversary season by wearing one new uniform in 2019