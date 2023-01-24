The Cincinnati Bengals went to Buffalo and took care of business, defeating the Bills 27-10 in Sunday's NFL divisional round game. The Bills struggled from the beginning, and it was clear their performance caused some frustrations on the sideline.

Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs was seen with his arms up and looking upset as he exchanged words with quarterback Josh Allen during the game. After the loss, Diggs, according to The Athletic, sprinted out of the locker room with his things before some of the Bills' coaching staff even entered the tunnel area. Practice squad running back Duke Johnson reportedly brought Diggs back to the locker room before he left the stadium, but the wide receiver did not stay long.

Shortly after, Diggs took to Twitter to address his actions following the tough loss.

"Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah



"Want me to be okay with our level of play when it's not up to the standard ? Nah



"It's easy to criticize my reaction more than the result."

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple saw Diggs' tweets and responded, "Cancun on 3."

Quote tweeting a video of Diggs yelling at Allen, Apple wrote: "Someone get them in couples therapy" and even offered to pay.

Diggs caught four passes for just 35 yards on a game-high 10 targets.

Apple and the Bengals will go on to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch of last year's AFC Championship.