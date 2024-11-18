Is it a good time to be a kicker in the NFL? It sure seemed like it early in 2024, when fresh legs like Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys made even 50-yard field goals look routine. Lately, however, some of the league's most accomplished special teamers have fallen into serious ruts. That was rarely clearer than in Week 11, when All-Pros like Jake Elliott and Justin Tucker missed multiple field goals apiece.

Elliott's Philadelphia Eagles got a decisive victory over the rival Washington Commanders last Thursday, but only after first overcoming three missed kicks from the former Pro Bowler, including an extra point. Tucker's Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, fell to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers by just two points Sunday, the same day he missed first-half field goals of 47 and 50 yards.

And they're not alone in their struggles. Elliott and Tucker, who are tied as the second-highest-paid kickers in the NFL behind only Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs, are currently just two of five veterans enduring career-low field goal percentages this season. The Cincinnati Bengals' Evan McPherson also sent two field goals wide left against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, including a go-ahead 51-yard try late in the fourth quarter.

Have a look at how these kickers' 2024 issues contrast to their career averages coming into Week 11:

Kicker Team FG % Career Avg. Justin Tucker Ravens 72.7 89.7 Jake Elliott Eagles 73.7 85.0 Dustin Hopkins Browns 70.0 85.3 Evan McPherson Bengals 71.4 82.7 Jake Moody 49ers 80.0 82.2

Tucker came into Week 11 with the best career field goal rate (89.7%) of any kicker in NFL history, while Elliott ranked just inside the top 25. The latter is also a perfect 16-for-16 with postseason field goals. Perhaps their 2024 struggles are infectious?