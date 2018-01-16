Bengals fans donating money to Bortles' charity for ending the Steelers' season

After watching Bills fans donate nearly $400,000 to the charity of Andy Dalton, Bengals fans have decided to pay it forward this week by donating money to the Blake Bortles Foundation.

Why Bortles?

Well, let's just say that it has everything to do with the fact that Jaguars eliminated the Steelers from the playoffs. The Steelers are by far the most hated team in Cincinnati, so after the Jags ended their season on Sunday, local radio host Mo Egger decided that donating money to the BB5 Foundation would be the perfect way to thank Bortles and the Jaguars.

Thank you so much for your support, Mo! The response has been overwhelming, thanks to your act of kindness. We are so excited to put these donations to use as we continue to support our local #IDD and #firstresponders communities. Thank you! — BB5Foundation (@BB5Foundation) January 15, 2018

According to First Coast News in Jacksonville, roughly 100 fans in Cincinnati have combined to donate nearly $5,000 to Bortles' foundation.

Bortles was thrilled to see the donations pouring in from Cincinnati.

"Fans are at the core of the football experience and it's truly exciting and rewarding when they band together, regardless of the team they cheer for, to make a positive impact in the lives of others," Bortles said in a statement. "I greatly appreciate the support displayed by Bengals fans and they should know their support will make a difference."

If Bengals fans donated this much money for eliminating the team they hate the most, just imagine how many donations the foundation might rack up if Bortles beats a Patriots team that nearly everyone in America seems to hate.

The money that's being donated to the BB5 foundation goes to two causes. According to the charity's website, money is used to help children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and the foundation does that by providing opportunities through partnerships with organizations in Jacksonville. The foundation also aids first responders in Jacksonville.

If you're a Bengals fan who wants to donate or you just want to throw some money down as a show of support for Bortles this week, you can do that by clicking here.