After missing out on the postseason, the Cincinnati Bengals are making some changes to the coaching staff, particularly at the top of their defensive masthead. On Monday, the team fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after six seasons with the franchise, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports.

Jones adds that other changes to the defensive staff are also expected. That looks to include linebackers coach James Bettcher and defensive line coach Marion Hobby, as The Athletic reports they have both been let go along with offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

Changes were expected for the Bengals after they failed to reach the postseason despite a 5-0 record to end the regular season. That proved to be too little, too late. The franchise was plagued by poor play to begin the year, which contributed to the 1-4 record they dug themselves into over the first month. A lot of that was due to the defense, which surrendered 25.5 points per game throughout the regular season (tied for fifth-most in the NFL).

Cincinnati's defense struggled to get off the field on third down, allowing a 42% conversion rate on the key down, ranking in the bottom third in the league. That inability to force opposing offenses off the field was abundantly clear in the red zone as well, where the Bengals allowed teams to score touchdowns on 67.9% of trips (third most in the league).

Given that lack of production, heads were bound to roll, and it has started with Anarumo departing Zac Taylor's staff.

That said, Anarumo, 58, is a widely respected coordinator who shouldn't struggle to find a new job somewhere in the NFL. He initially joined the Bengals back in 2019 and was able to help the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2021 season. In 2022, Cincinnati's defense ranked sixth in total points allowed and eighth in takeaways, so his ability to coach elite units shouldn't go unnoticed.