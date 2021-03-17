A bidding war may soon take place between the Giants and the Bengals. Shortly after the start of the new league year, the Giants were "closing in" on acquiring receiver Kenny Golladay, according to CBS Sports' Patrik Walker. Additionally, the Bengals have made Golladay a contract offer, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. No decision has been made as it relates to Golladay, according to Russini. Other teams are reportedly interested in signing the 27-year-old receiver in the event he chooses not to sign with either New York or Cincinnati.

A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Golladay caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns during his four seasons in Detroit. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Golladay recorded a career-high 1,190 receiving yards that season while leading the NFL with 11 touchdown catches. A 1,000-yard receiver during the 2018 and '19 seasons, injures limited Golladay to just five games in 2020.

Golladay would be the second receiver the Giants have reached deals with during free agency. New York has reportedly come to terms on a one-year deal with John Ross, a speedy receiver who never realized his potential in four seasons with the Bengals. The ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft, Ross ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.22 seconds during that year's NFL combine. Speaking of the Bengals, former Cincinnati All-Pro receiver A.J. Green inked a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Giants released veteran receiver Golden Tate, who caught 74 passes and eight touchdowns in 23 games in New York. The Giants still have their top three pass-catchers from last season in receivers Darius Slayton (50 catches, 751 yards, three touchdowns), Sterling Shepard (66 catches, 656 yards, three touchdowns), and Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram (63 catches, 654 yards, one touchdown). Last season, the Giants' offense finished 31st in the league in scoring, 29th in passing and third down efficiency, and 31st in red zone efficiency.

Golladay would be an ideal receiver for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who displayed star potential before an injury prematurely ended his rookie season. Golladay would be flanked in Cincinnati by fellow receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who combined to catch 146 passes for 1,749 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.