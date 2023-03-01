Bengals general manager Duke Tobin made it clear that star wide receiver Tee Higgins will remain part of the Cincinnati Bengals' plans. Tobin did not make such assurances regarding Joe Mixon, however, as the former Pro Bowl running back could join the list of accomplished tailbacks who may soon be available.

Tobin quoted a character from "The Office" when asked about Mixon's future with the team.

"I'm not going to predict the offseason because I don't have the answers," Tobin said, via The Athletic. "In the words of the great Kevin Malone, 'I don't know.'"

Mixon has two years remaining on a $48 million extension he signed in 2020. He is projected to have a cap hit of $12,761,754 million for the upcoming season. It seems likely, though, that Mixon would restructure his contract before next season should he remain with the team.

While the Bengals have plenty of cap space (Cincinnati is currently sixth in the NFL in that area), they have several pressing contracts to address. The team is expected to extend Joe Burrow's contract this offseason. Receivers Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are also in line to receive extensions.

A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mixon has been an integral part of the Bengals' recent success. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after setting career highs with 1,205 rushing yards and 13 touchdown runs. He gained over 1,200 all-purpose yards while scoring nine touchdowns the past season despite missing three games with an injury.

The former Oklahoma standout has performed well over the past two postseasons as well. In seven playoff games, he has gained 582 all-purpose yards. Mixon, who had 72 yards on 15 carries in Super Bowl XVI, ran for 105 yards and a touchdown in January's divisional round playoff win over the Bills.

Joe Mixon CIN • RB • #28 Att 210 Yds 814 TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Given his past success, along with the fact he is still only 26 years old, the Bengals would probably like to keep Mixon in the fold. But, as Tobin stressed Tuesday from the NFL combine, changes will have to be made for the Bengals to be able to retain the most valuable assets.

"Joe has been a good player for us. He's been a pretty key component for what we're doing," Tobin said. "I can't predict what the offseason will do," Tobin said. "I can't predict what other deals will get done or how much money we'll need. There might be a chance to renegotiate some people on our team. There might be a chance to extend some people on our team.

"Again, there's a lot of moving pieces to this. I think the blanket statement I can make is when you have a good player who is productive, you do what you can to keep them on your football team."

If he released, Mixon would join Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard as the top running backs slated to be available in free agency. Ezekiel Elliott may also join that list of backs if the Cowboys decide to release him while freeing up more cap space.