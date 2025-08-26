When it comes to contract negotiations in the NFL, some teams play chess, some teams play checkers and then there's the Cincinnati Bengals, who play Boggle. They do things their own way. If there's one thing that the Bengals have never tried to hide, it's the fact that they march to the beat of their own drum and they don't care what anyone thinks.

Sometimes, this works for them, but other times, it doesn't. With the Ja'Marr Chase deal, the Bengals ended up overpaying because they couldn't get a deal done with their star receiver in September 2024, even though the two sides were close. Chase went out and had a triple crown season, and the fact that a deal didn't get done until March 2025 ended up costing the Bengals millions.

The Bengals probably could have gotten a four-year, $141 million deal done with Chase in September, but because they waited, they ended giving him a deal worth $161 million over four years.

With Trey Hendrickson, the standoff seemed to work out in the Bengals favor. Here are three reasons why they're probably thrilled with how things worked out.

1. Bengals got the deal done under the terms they wanted

With Hendrickson, the Bengals' unflinching negotiating style worked because the front office got exactly what it wanted: They didn't want to guarantee him any money past 2025, and not only did they get that, but they can potentially keep him for three years by paying one year of guarantees at a time.

Hendrickson was set to make just $16 million in 2025, but thanks to his restructured deal, he'll almost be doubling that total. According to SI, Hendrickson will be making $29 million this year and he'll also be able to add a $1 million bonus if he plays at least 60% of the team's snaps AND the Bengals make the playoffs. This means the Bengals upped his pay by $13 million with a chance for him to boost that to $14 million.

The Bengals are likely thrilled with this outcome and that's mainly because they now have Hendrickson under contract on their terms. The reason this negotiation dragged out is because the Bengals didn't want to guarantee any money past the first year and that's exactly what they got here, but with a bonus: They can potentially keep him for three years by paying ONE year of guarantees at a time.

Year 1 (2025): $30 million. Hendrickson's contract for this season is a done deal, so this part is set in stone.

Hendrickson's contract for this season is a done deal, so this part is set in stone. Year 2 (2026): $36 million (franchise tag). Hendrickson's contract does NOT include a no-tag clause, so the Bengals could use the franchise tag on him in 2026, which would cost an estimated $36 million (this number will be 120% of his 2025 pay, so it could go slightly up based on how his 2025 contract is structured). If Hendrickson plays well in 2025, paying him $36 million in 2026 would be a steal. With other AFC North pass rushers like T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett both making north of $40 million

Year 3 (2027): $43.2 million (second tag) or let him walk. This is where the contract number gets a little big, but it's not completely crazy. If they use the tag a second time, they would have to pay Hendrickson 144% of his 2026 salary. Although $43.2 million is a high number, this would be two years from now, so it likely wouldn't be at the top of the pass-rushing market. If Hendrickson plays at a high level in 2026, the Bengals could use the tag again. If Hendrickson takes a step back in 2026 at age 31, the Bengals could simply let him walk in free agency heading into 2027, when he'll be 32.

In Year 2 or Year 3, the Bengals could also hit Hendrickson with the tag and then look to trade him, so they'd have multiple options.

As for this year, according to The Athletic, the Bengals offered Hendrickson a three-year, $95 million deal, but they were only willing to guarantee the first year of the contract, and the above numbers are likely why. The Bengals essentially have control over Hendrickson over the next three years at $109.2 million, but his guarantees would be paid out year to year, which is what the team wanted to do in the first place. Compare that to Watt, who signed a three-year extension with $108 million fully guaranteed.

When you look at the other big hold-ins around the league, it feels like the Bengals definitely came away the biggest winner. In Washington, the Commanders caved and gave Terry McLaurin a new deal that will pay him $32 million per year. McLaurin will be turning 30 on Sept. 15 and it can be a huge gamble to pay a receiver at that age.

In Dallas, no one seems to no know what's going on. Jerry Jones is playing hard ball with the one guy on the team (Micah Parsons) who he shouldn't be playing hard ball with. This should be the easiest contract that Jones has ever handed it out, but he's refusing to get a deal done. The animosity is so high in Dallas that there's a very real chance that Parsons could miss the Cowboys' Week 1 opener in Philadelphia.

As for the Bengals, they got the Hendrickson deal done and he seems happy with the result, which brings us to the second reason why this is good for the Bengals.

2. Hendrickson seems happy and will be motivated

Another reason this is a win for the Bengals is because Hendrickson seems happy. The veteran, who has more sacks than any other player over the past two seasons, is probably still underpaid, but he seems content with how things worked out and that's good news for the Bengals.

"There's a tremendous amount of respect for the back and forth we had and the countless times of trying to make things work on multiple-year extensions all the way down to the raise," Hendrickson said of his contract, via the team's official website. "And what makes sense for the family at the time, and what was presented to us. This is what's best for not only the 2025 Bengals, but also for my family personally."

Hendrickson will now be going into a "prove-it" contract year, so he'll be motivated to play well and that should scare opposing offenses, considering he just led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5.

3. This deal keeps Joe Burrow happy

By getting the Hendrickson deal done, the Bengals also kept their biggest star happy. Joe Burrow made it clear during the offseason that a deal with Hendrickson had to get done and the Bengals came through, which will become their franchise quarterback happy. Burrow called for the team to get deals done with Chase, Hendrickson, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki, and the Bengals went 4-for-4.

The Bengals best offensive player is happy, their best defensive player is happy and the fan base will be happy if those two can help Cincinnati get back to the Super Bowl, which seems like a much more realistic possibility now that Hendrickson is back in the fold.