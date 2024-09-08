Ja'Marr Chase's status has been a major question mark for the Cincinnati Bengals all offseason, as he seeks a new contract. However, despite no new deal worked out before Week 1, Chase is active and will play against the New England Patriots.

Although active, Chase will probably be limited, per ESPN. On Saturday, an illness designation was added to Chase's status.

The Bengals and Chase are not expected to reach a contract extension before their Week 1 game, per ESPN. The 24-year-old says a contract is "in reach," but they have yet to put pen to paper on the long awaited extension. Until that happens, Chase's status will remain unclear.

Chase was a hold-in during training camp and finally returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant.

After his fifth-year option was picked up, Chase now has two years remaining on his rookie deal. He says he plans to play this year, even if he doesn't get the contract he's after.

Last season, Chase was the team's top receiver with 100 receptions, 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns.