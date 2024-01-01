Joe Burrow didn't suit up in Week 17, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are still very much rivals. They've seen plenty of each other over the past few seasons, and even faced off in each of the last two AFC Championship games. Sunday marked their fifth meeting since 2022, and things got heated in the first half of the Chiefs' eventual 25-17 victory.

The Chiefs defense had it out for Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase. This past Thursday, Chase was asked what stood out about Kansas City's secondary ahead of their showdown. Chase provided some bulletin-board material with his answer.

"If I'm being honest, nothing," Chase said, via "Jungle Roar Pod." "They just know how to play us, they know the leverages, they know what splits we in, they just know what we gonna do certain movements. They throw little double-doubles at us to stop the two best players on the outside, and that's all they do. It's not really like they got a Jalen Ramsey on their squad. So, not much."

In the second quarter, Chase squared up with Kanas City's No. 1 cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, and the two engaged in a shoving match. Check out what happened here:

Chase and Chiefs defensive back Mike Edwards were penalized for unnecessary roughness, which were offsetting penalties.

"I started it off," Chase said after the game, via ESPN. "Their whole defense was mad at me. It started at the beginning of the game. You've seen it. Everybody's seen it. That's just what I like to do.

"I just be under people's skin sometimes. Motherf---er won't fight me."

Chase even doubled down on his opinions of the Chiefs' secondary.

"They got a good (defensive) front," Chase said. "That's it."

Chase caught three passes for 41 yards on Sunday. NFL Next Gen Stats says the star wideout was lined up vs. Sneed on 61.8% of his routes, per ESPN.

"We had some words during the game," Sneed said, via the Kansas City Star. "But, you know, check the stats."