Ja'Marr Chase spoke to the media following the Bengals' Friday's practice for the first time since last season. Cincinnati's three-time Pro Bowl wideout said that a possible agreement regarding his contract is "in reach" and said that his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots will be a game-time decision. Chase said that he will "probably be limited" if he does suit up.

While his status for Sunday is up in the air, Chase said that he will play this season even if he does not get a new contract. The three-time Pro Bowler has two years remaining on his rookie contract after his fifth-year option was picked up.

Regarding his contract, Chase clarified two things. He said that he did not ask for an extension this offseason and that the Bengals told him he would get one. Chase also shut down the report that he wants a penny more than what Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson received in his recent extension making him the NFL's highest-paid wideout.

"If I wanna beat Justin, I'm gonna beat the shit out of Justin," Chase said of his former college teammate, via Cincinnati.com. "Not a penny, brother."

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 145 REC 100 REC YDs 1216 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Chase isn't the only Bengals wideout who may not face New England. Two-time 1,000-yard receiver Tee Higgins' status for Sunday became iffy after he tweaked his hamstring during Thursday's practice. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, "We'll see" when asked about both Chase and Higgins' statuses for Sunday.

Not having Chase and/or Higgins would hurt, but the Bengals wouldn't be out of options for quarterback Joe Burrow. Rookie Jermaine Burton has had an impressive summer. The same can be said of second-year wideout Andrei Iosivas. Cincinnati is also expecting significant contributions this summer from Charlie Jones, the speedy second-year wideout who missed most of his rookie season with an injury.

Wideout Trenton Irwin, running backs Zack Moss and Chase Brown, and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample are also expected to have defined roles in the Bengals' passing attack this season.