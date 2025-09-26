It hasn't been a great start to the NFL season for Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Through three games, Higgins has only seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, but he says he's not worried about the slow start ahead of Cincinnati's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

"Personally, I feel like I've been playing well, I just haven't had a lot of opportunities," Chase told reporters Friday. "Obviously, everybody in the receiver room hasn't had a lot of opportunities. So, I'm just looking forward to it."

Cincinnati is still reeling from likely losing superstar quarterback Joe Burrow for the season after surgery was required after suffering a grade-three turf toe injury in Week 2. After winning their first two games, the Bengals were thrashed by the Vikings in Week 3, losing 48-10 with just 140 passing yards. Higgins did not have a reception in the game.

With Jake Browning now under center, Higgins stressed the importance of getting himself and fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase going early in the game to build momentum.

"I feel like it's very important to get us going, just get our feet wet," Higgins said. "I feel like once we get going, the whole team is just amped and ready to go."

Chase, who has 21 catches for 241 yards and one touchdown on the young season, spoke about Higgins' slow start during a press conference Friday and offered a simple solution.

"I've always told him, if he wants the ball, go f---ing ask for it," Chase said.

Chase's idea may have some merit, especially considering Higgins' lack of production can be directly traced to just 14 targets on the season. While Chase has three times Higgins' reception total on the season, when Higgins catches the ball, he averages 14.9 yards to Chase's 11.5.

When Higgins was asked about Chase's "f---ing ask for it" comments, Higgins seemed content to wait for opportunities to come his way naturally.

"I know it's going to come my way," Higgins said. "I've always been like that. When the ball comes my way, I just have to make a play on it. I have to take advantage of every opportunity that I get."