The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a 28-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, but the game was far from all positive. In the second half, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase fell on his back while attempting to make a catch and the injury may be more significant than initially thought.

Chase remained in the game, though he did appear to be in some pain.

On Monday, Chase did not go into too much detail about the apparent injury, but he did look and sound concerned when speaking about his back. The 23-year-old admitted that he was "pretty sore just moving around" and said the injury "got worse as the game went on."

When asked if he would dial it down in practice this week, Chase did not have a sure answer.

"Don't know yet. We'll find out. Tomorrow," the wide receiver said, via The Athletic.

Chase was asked how he feels and he responded, "I'm alive, that's the best thing right now."

He noted that he fell and said, "As for right now, that's all I know, for real."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed his star wide receiver's health and whether he'll play in Week 10.

"I was just with him. He's sore right now," Taylor said. "It's impossible to say the day after the game. We will just take it day to day with him."

While Chase did not have any medical information about his back, he said his plan right now is to do whatever he can to help the team, with an emphasis on being 100% when he gets on the field.

"I'm just going to support my teammates, man. Let those guys do what they got to do. Only thing I can do is get healthy for the team," Chase said. "All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy. That's the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy."

Chase had four receptions for 41 yards with a long of 32 in the win. So far this season, he has 64 receptions for 697 yards and four touchdowns. He said other players stepped up in the game, giving a shoutout to Tee Higgins, who had eight receptions for 110 yards.

The Bengals will host the Houston Texans on Sunday.