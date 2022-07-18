Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had an absurd rookie season. The No. 5 overall pick caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season, and then 25 passes for 368 yards and one touchdown in four postseason games as the Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI.

After setting the rookie record for most receiving yards in a single season and proving that he's capable of scoring from basically anywhere on the field, you would expect that the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year would be held in high regard by those who create the Madden NFL video game. Well, you would be wrong.

This week, we discovered player ratings for the top wide receivers in the upcoming "Madden 23" video game. Chase is tied for the 18th-highest Madden rating among receivers with an 87. That's right, Madden has 17 receivers ranked higher than Chase entering this season.

The young wideout saw his Madden rating, and responded on Twitter.

Tom Brady knows what it's like to be slighted by Madden as well. He tweeted at Chase saying that he wasn't even in the video game for his second NFL season!

Chase's rookie season will likely go down as one of the best for any wideout in NFL history, and the Bengals probably wouldn't have won the AFC North or made the Super Bowl without him. These player ratings can change throughout the year, and we would bet Chase's grade just goes up.

