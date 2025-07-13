Ja'Marr Chase was the best wide receiver in the NFL last season. The Cincinnati Bengals star became the fifth player since 1970 to take the receiving triple crown, leading all players with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. No other NFL player has ever recorded 1,700 yards receiving and caught 17 touchdowns in a season.

Chase was virtually uncoverable in 2024, so it was interesting when he was asked about the toughest cornerback he's faced during an appearance on "The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright." Chase believes that one of the best cornerbacks in the league resides in his division, as he named Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns.

"It's easy. I mean, Denzel," Chase said. "It's twice a year. It's one on one majority of the time. He got great feet. He knows leverage, he knows splits. He's just one of the best I like playing."

The former No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, and recorded 49 combined tackles, two interceptions and a league-leading 19 passes defensed in 2024. In fact, Ward has recorded at least 10 passes defensed in all seven of his NFL campaigns despite having never played a full season.

Ward has certainly struggled to stay healthy over his career, but he did appear in a career-high 16 games this past season. In his two matchups vs. Cleveland last year, Chase failed to catch more than six passes or cross 100 yards receiving.

The AFC North features some big names at cornerback, including Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Jaire Alexander and Marlon Humphrey. But Chase believes Ward is the best of the best.