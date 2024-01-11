There's certainly bad blood between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC's last-remaining teams in each of the previous two years. The rivalry between the two teams was on full display Wednesday when Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase was asked to predict which team will make it out of the AFC to play in Super Bowl LVIII.

"Anybody but the Chiefs," Chase said on ESPN.

Tee Higgins, Chase's teammate, was more diplomatic when asked to predict his AFC champion.

"I'm gonna keep it in the division, and I'm gonna go Ravens," Higgins said.

Chase's sentiments toward Kansas City is surely shared by Bengals fans. The Chiefs, after all, dethroned the defending AFC champion Bengals in last year's AFC championship game. Adding to the pain of that loss were some questionable calls by the officials that included giving the Chiefs a third-down do-over in the second half.

The rivalry continued this season, with the Chiefs eliminating the Bengals from postseason contention after edging them in a Week 17 game that could best be described as chippy.

The Bengals' odds at a third straight AFC title-game appearance largely went out the window when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury 11 games into the season. Burrow has since underwent surgery to repair the injury and hopes to be throwing by the time OTAs start.

While the Chiefs did make the playoffs, they are not the same team that won last year's Super Bowl. Unlike recent years, defense has been the Chiefs' strong suit this season, while the offense did just enough during the regular season to help Kansas City win yet another AFC West crown.

The Chiefs' title defense will begin this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Based on what he said on Wednesday, you don't have to wonder who Chase is pulling for.