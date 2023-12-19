Ja'Marr Chase's separated shoulder is expected to keep him sidelined for the Bengals' upcoming game against the Steelers, according to NFL Media. Chase's absence could extend beyond Saturday's big showdown, per the report.

The Bengals' two-time Pro Bowl receiver sustained the injury late in this past Saturday's overtime win over the Vikings. Chase currently has 34 more catches and more than twice as many receiving yards this season as the team's second-leading receiver, Tyler Boyd.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 132 REC 93 REC YDs 1156 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Chase's absence will certainly hurt the Bengals' furious run at capturing one of the AFC's final playoff spots. But Cincinnati does have other weapons on offense that includes fellow wideouts Boyd, Tee Higgins and tight end Tanner Hudson, who has come on strong over the Cincinnati's three-game winning streak. The Bengals have also received a strong campaign so far from running back Joe Mixon, who has been complemented in the backfield by rookie Chase Brown.

The Bengals' recent success also can be attributed to the play of backup quarterback Jake Browning, who has completed 73.6% of his passes since replacing injured starter Joe Burrow in the starting lineup.

Jake Browning CIN • QB • #6 CMP% 73.6 YDs 1248 TD 7 INT 3 YD/Att 8.67 View Profile

Cincinnati (8-6) will face a Pittsburgh defense on Saturday that will be without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is dealing with a knee injury. The Steelers' secondary received another blow Monday when fellow safety Damontae Kazee was suspended for the remainder of the season by the NFL for repeated violations of rules designed to protect player safety.