Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Jeremiah Burton was inactive for disciplinary reasons for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Burton showed up late to practice on Friday then missed Saturday's walkthrough.

Following Burton's benching, fellow Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase reflected upon his own rookie season. Chase revealed he missed a team meeting during his rookie campaign in 2021 and hasn't been late since.

"I missed a whole meeting, came in at like 10 (a.m.) and then played in that game at Baltimore (in 2021)," Chase said. "So that was my last time being late, though. I mean, it's just rookie year, getting up, gotta know what the schedule time and so that's what it was for me. I wasn't used to waking up early and (knowing) the schedule times. But I mean, now you just gotta know your schedule, know what time you want to be here. I'm not going to speak for him but you know it's going to happen. You live and learn."

Chase says he's had conversations in the past with Burton regarding how to conduct himself as a professional. The Bengals star is hoping Burton learns a valuable lesson from the situation.

"I've talked to Jermaine before -- not for that situation. But at the end of the day, you going to learn from the situations," Chase said. "I had to do the same thing. So, I mean you just learn from your situation until you get what's going on and see the consequences that have been coming. Then you're going to understand and get your head screwed on right."

Immediately after Chase's missed meeting in October 2021, he shredded the Baltimore Ravens' secondary to the tune of 10 receptions for 201 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown in a 41-17 Cincinnati win.

Chase is hoping Burton can respond in a similar fashion, and help the Bengals make a playoff push this season.