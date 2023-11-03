Ja'Marr Chase might be channeling his inner Chad Johnson if he can find paydirt against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. During the Bengals' media availability on Thursday, Chase revealed that he will recreate one of Johnson's most memorable touchdown celebrations where he grabbed the TV camera.

"Chad, if I score a touchdown and grab the camera like you did, I need you to pay for the fine for me. That's my only catch," Chase said on Thursday.

Johnson was quick to respond to Chase's request. The former Bengals wide receiver responded by tweeting, "Say less, I'll pay the fine." The three-time first-team All-Pro had a knack for coming up with memorable touchdown celebrations during his career. During a game against the Titans in November 2007, he managed to get his hands on one of the television cameras and pretended to operate it.

Now Chase is going to need to find the end zone in order to make good on his promise. The Bengals star has racked up 31 receptions over his past three games, while also scoring four touchdowns.

In Cincinnati's Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Chase registered 10 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. When Chase caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter, he nailed a backflip in the end zone in order to celebrate the occasion.

It'll be worth keeping an eye on Chase throughout Sunday night's contest to see if he can deliver on his promise.