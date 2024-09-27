The Cincinnati Bengals are approaching uncharted waters in the Joe Burrow era.

They are 0-3 and on the verge of starting 0-4 for the first time since 2019, the season before the franchise selected Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow is personally balling out -- his five passing touchdowns are the second-most in the NFL without an interception behind Josh Allen's seven -- but the run game is off to a rough start. The Zack Moss-led backfield is averaging 89.3 rushing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

Facing a potential 0-4 start with a loss against the team's all-time passing touchdowns leader Andy Dalton (204 touchdown passes with the Bengals) and the Carolina Panthers, three-time Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was asked about Burrow's leadership amid the trying times. Cincinnati's three defeats have come by a combined 12 points.

"Joe has always been a leader to me," Chase said, via CLNS Media, on Friday. "I've never really seen him say extra like out of the ordinary to get us going. He's pretty much himself."

Does Cincy's locker room need more out of Burrow in the vocal department of leadership? Chase would appreciate it.

"I don't know, but I wouldn't mind it though," Chase said.

Chase categorized his leadership style as "more of a lead by example." However, he feels like the Bengals are close to a breakthrough with each of their losses coming by just one score.

"We're not in a slump to where we are getting beat 30-0 you know what I'm saying?" Chase said. "It's not like we need to sit down with the whole team and have a meeting. It's always we lose by one play or one possession. So it's just locking in when we're tired, that's where we're messing up the most."