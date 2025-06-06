Last season didn't go the way Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton hoped, but the rising sophomore is ready to learn from the rookie season growing pains. Burton was benched for the team's season finale, out as a coach's decision, and didn't make the trip to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

The third-round pick reflected on his 2024 season and his approach for 2025.

"Nobody should be happy with it," Burton said. "I was very disappointed, but it's something that I moved on from, and grew from, and can't wait, looking forward, really looking forward to this year."

Burton says the goal is to "be the best player I can be." To do that, he said, "he's coming up with better habits, better routines, and just trying to stay consistent."

"I'm just trying my best to be the best player I can be, just," Burton said. "I learned a lot of things last year, but you really got to be a professional in this league."

Burton admitted his offseason has included "sleepless nights" as he works toward his goal of improving and becoming a valuable member of Joe Burrow's offense.

"Sleepless nights, honestly, just sitting there thinking," Burton said. "I could sit there and just think about football all night. And it's just something that I love, and something that I really enjoy doing. So I want to do the best that I can to be the better player I can be."

Discussing the Week 18 game, Burton says he's ready to put it in the past so he can focus on the next task at hand.

"I really wish I was there," he said of the game, "but like I said, the situation I moved on from and I really can't wait for this year."

He finished the season with four catches for 107 yards in 14 games and 131 offensive snaps. His last target of the season game on Nov. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bengals will head to Cleveland for Week 1 in a divisional showdown. Last year, the Bengals finished third in their division, ahead of only the 3-14 Browns, and their 9-8 record wasn't enough to punch a ticket to the playoffs.