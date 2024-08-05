Joe Burrow made the rounds this offseason for his specific suggestions related to the possibility of a future 18-game NFL schedule. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback also has a very specific idea for his 2024 preseason participation, revealing his preferences Monday on the "Up & Adams" show.

"Hopefully one drive," Burrow said, "score a touchdown and get outta there."

It's a blunt assessment but an unsurprising one, considering two things: 1.) Burrow's already proven himself on the big stage, and is entering Year 5 in head coach Zac Taylor's offense; and 2.) few players appear more eager to prove they can stay healthy in 2024, hence the aversion to added preseason injury risk.

"You don't play football, people forget about you," Burrow told "Pardon My Take" earlier this offseason. "I love the spot I'm in. ... You're not out there, people aren't watching you, then there's nothing to talk about. So I'm gonna give people something to talk about this year. I'm excited."

So don't count on seeing Burrow much before the real games begin, even though the Bengals begin their 2024 preseason slate on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Backup Jake Browning, who started seven games in place of an injured Burrow last year, is set to see more action under center prior to September.