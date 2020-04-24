Bengals' Joe Burrow is willing to give Cincinnati's Skyline Chili another chance
'I hate it, I hate it,' Burrow has said about the dish in the past
The 2020 NFL Draft got underway on Thursday when the Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick. Once Burrow gets acquainted with his new city, he's willing to give a Cincinnati staple another chance.
"I haven't tried it in a long time," Burrow said on Thursday when he was asked about eating Skyline Chili. "Maybe my tastes have changed? We'll have to find out."
This comes after Burrow appeared on the "Pardon My Take" podcast in December and said that he didn't like the Cincinnati dish.
"I hate it, I hate it," Burrow said. "Cincinnati is gonna' hate me, but I hate that stuff. It's not real chili, it's just sauce."
Burrow has been exposed to Skyline Chili quite a bit, as he grew up in Ohio. In addition, the Bengals new quarterback played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU. He's even tweeted about his disgust of Skyline Chili before.
The star signal caller had a historic season in which he completed 76.3 percent of his passes and threw for 60 touchdowns in LSU's run to a national championship. Based on that sensational season, the Bengals turned down all trade offers and were more than confident about drafting Burrow with the top pick.
Now, Burrow will begin a new chapter of his career and attempt to bring the Bengals back to being a playoff team. He may even have some Skyline Chili along the way.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Analyzing NFL war rooms for draft
See how your work from home setup compares to some of the leagues GMs and coaches
-
NFL Draft odds, bets, Friday props
R.J. White is one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts.
-
NFL Draft: Four best Day 2 prop bets
There's a second round trend worth paying attention to
-
Most compelling NFL Draft home setups
Some GMs and coaches clearly spent a lot of time creating the perfect draft space, while others...
-
Lamb speaks after 'surprising' DAL pick
The rookie wideout didn't expect to be in Dallas, but he's ready to eat
-
Seven teams to address needs in Round 2
Will there be more fireworks in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft?
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team will be here throughout Round 1 of the NFL Draft, providing...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game