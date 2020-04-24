Bengals' Joe Burrow is willing to give Cincinnati's Skyline Chili another chance

The 2020 NFL Draft got underway on Thursday when the Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick. Once Burrow gets acquainted with his new city, he's willing to give a Cincinnati staple another chance.

"I haven't tried it in a long time," Burrow said on Thursday when he was asked about eating Skyline Chili. "Maybe my tastes have changed? We'll have to find out."

This comes after Burrow appeared on the "Pardon My Take" podcast in December and said that he didn't like the Cincinnati dish.

"I hate it, I hate it," Burrow said. "Cincinnati is gonna' hate me, but I hate that stuff. It's not real chili, it's just sauce."

Burrow has been exposed to Skyline Chili quite a bit, as he grew up in Ohio. In addition, the Bengals new quarterback played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU. He's even tweeted about his disgust of Skyline Chili before.

Hot take: Skyline is Trash — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 4, 2017

The star signal caller had a historic season in which he completed 76.3 percent of his passes and threw for 60 touchdowns in LSU's run to a national championship. Based on that sensational season, the Bengals turned down all trade offers and were more than confident about drafting Burrow with the top pick.

Now, Burrow will begin a new chapter of his career and attempt to bring the Bengals back to being a playoff team. He may even have some Skyline Chili along the way.