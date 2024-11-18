Joe Burrow did his best to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a win on Sunday night, but as the case has been this season, his best hasn't been good enough, and now, he's made NFL history because of that.

During the Bengals 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Burrow threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions, but STILL lost. This actually marks the third time this season that the Bengals have lost a game where he threw for at least 300 yards with at least three touchdowns and zero interceptions, which makes Burrow the ONLY QB since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to lose three games in a single season with those stats.

Burrow now has more losses in one season with at least 300 yards, at least three touchdowns and zero interceptions (3) than Tom Brady had in his entire 23-year career (2), according to CBS Sports research.

As if that's not bad enough, he's also became the FIRST QB in NFL history to put up those numbers in back-to-back games and lose both in regulation.

The Bengals also lost to the Ravens, 35-34, in Week 10 in a game where Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns.

Burrow has been putting up video game numbers, but the wins haven't been coming. There have been 19 instances during the 2024 season where a QB threw for at least 250 yards and 3 touchdowns with zero interceptions. Here's what the win-loss record looks like for those QBs:

Joe Burrow: 0-3

All other quarterbacks: 14-2

Burrow has more losses than all other quarterbacks combined. Needless to say, Joe Burrow is frustrated.

The Bengals have a franchise quarterback who's playing like a franchise quarterback, but they still can't win games.

Let's check out 14 more of the wildest stats from Week 11 (via CBS Sports research, unless noted):

Bo Nix pulls off rare rookie feat. The Broncos rookie completed 28 of 33 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns, which was impressive, because it made him the first rookie in NFL history to do so. Nix also became the 1st rookie ever to complete at least 80% of his passes while throwing for at least 300 yards with four touchdowns. Climbing the hill of history. Taysom Hill was the star of the show for the Saints. He finished with 138 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 50 receiving yards and 18 passing yards making him the first player in NFL history with at least 100 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 50 receiving yards and 10 pass yards in a single game. Hill also became the first non-running back in NFL history to rush for 125 yards with three touchdowns. Jared Goff pitches a perfect game. With 412 yards and four touchdowns against the Jaguars, Goff finished the game with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. That makes him the first player in NFL history with multiple career games with at least 400 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a 158.3 rating. There have only been seven such performances ever and Goff now has two of them. Lions share of touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, and Amon-Ra St. Brown all scored at least one touchdown on Sunday, marking the eighth time that all three of them have scored in the same game. That's an NFL record for a trio of teammates, breaking the old mark of seven, which was held by several different trios. We got a Scorigami! The Lions beat the Jaguars 52-6, which is mostly notable because it gave us the first 52-6 final score in NFL history. Not only was it a scorigami Rare 9-1 start for the Lions. With a 9-1 start, the Lions are tied for the best record in the NFL this late in the season for the first time since 1993. They're also off to their best start through 10 games since 1934 when they went 10-0 in their first 10. High-flying Lions. With 52 points against Jacksonville, the Lions have now scored 50 points or more in consecutive home games, becoming just the fifth team in NFL history to score at least 50 points in back-to-back home games. The Lions joined the 1950 Rams, 1966 Cowboys, 1969 Vikings and 2014 Packers. Steelers keep winning without touchdowns. The NFL's 32 teams are a combined 4-18 this season in games where they don't score a touchdown. The Steelers are 2-0 while the rest of the league is 2-18. Thanks to six Chris Boswell field goals, the Steelers became the fifth team since 2000 to win multiple games in a season without scoring a touchdown, joining the 2000 Ravens, 2000 Titans, 2002 Buccaneers and 2016 Rams. With the win, Boswell became the first kicker in NFL history to make six field goals in three different games in his career. 49ers struggling as favorites. The 49ers have been favored to win every game they've played this season, but they're still just 5-5. They're now just the sixth team since 1970 to be favored in each of their first 10 games and have a record of .500 or worse. Packers own the Bears. The Packers beat the Bears, 20-19, after blocking a field goal on the final play. The block means that the Packers have now won 11 straight games against the Bears, which is the longest winning streak by any team vs. the Bears all-time. Rough day for Raiders. The Raiders forced zero punts and zero turnovers in a game for just the second time in franchise history. The last time it happened came all the way back in Week 17 of the 1991 season (via the AP). Bowers Power. With 13 catches for 126 yards against the Dolphins, Brock Bowers now has 70 receptions on the season, which is the second most by a rookie through 10 career games in NFL history (Odell Beckham Jr set the record with 71 in 2014). In a league of his own. With six receptions for 81 yards in the Vikings' 23-13 win over the Titans, Justin Jefferson now has 6,811 career receiving yards, surpassing Torry Holt (6,784 receiving yards) for the most receiving yards by a player in his first five career seasons in NFL history. Bengals keep bungling. The Bengals now have five losses this season when they score 25 points or more. That's tied for the most in NFL history for a team through 11 games.

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.