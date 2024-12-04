By day, Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. By night, he might soon be a crime-fighting vigilante in a bat costume.

During the first episode of HBO's in-season "Hard Knocks," Burrow revealed he purchased a limited edition Batmobile from Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" series. Warner Brothers sold 10 versions of the Tumbler for the low price of $3 million.

In the episode, Burrow revealed his purchase to wide receiver Tee Higgins on the practice field.

"Have I told you I bought a Batmobile?" Burrow said. "I don't get it for like a year, but I bought it."

Burrow even joked that he might not stop there. One of his next purchases might be a movie-quality batsuit so he can really roll up to games in style.

"I think I gotta go all in and go for the expensive batsuit," Burrow said.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see Burrow arrive to Paycor Stadium in the Tumbler, the vehicle isn't quite street legal. Then again, Batman isn't afraid to bend the law in order to make things happen.

So, if Cincinnati suddenly has a nocturnal vigilante running around at this time next year, Bengals fans might have a good idea who is responsible.

That said, if Burrow sticks to his day job, he should be just fine. While the Bengals have struggled in the standings, Burrow's performance has been outstanding. Burrow has completed 67.7% of his passes for a league-leading 3,337 yards and 30 touchdowns.