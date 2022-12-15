Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been compared to a lot of passers who came before him, but he makes it clear that he wants to cement his own legacy. Since joining the Bengals in 2020, Burrow has earned Comeback Player of the Year, made a Super Bowl appearance and is on his way to another winning season.

Burrow's next opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady, a Hall of Famer whom Burrow is sometimes compared to. When asked about their similarities, Burrow had not given much thought to the comparison.

"I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said via the Bengals' official site. "I really just think that I play the game my own way. I kind of have a little bit of everybody. I wouldn't say there's one thing I do the best. But I would say that I do everything with the best of them. I wouldn't say I really have a glaring weakness."

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 68.1 YDs 3685 TD 27 INT 9 YD/Att 7.79 View Profile

On the qualities he shares with Brady, Burrow said they do have some things in common. "I have the quick release. I've become really efficient with my lower body, getting the ball out and seeing the defense."

The young quarterback has showcased confidence on and off the field throughout his short career, and his press conference was yet another display of that self assurance. Going up against a quarterback with seven Super Bowl victories can appear to be intimidating to another QB, but Burrow is looking at it as any other opponent.

The Bengals have the better record heading into Sunday, standing at 9-4 as opposed to the Bucs' 6-7.