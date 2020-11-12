If scary movies aren't exactly your thing, you're not alone. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also would rather watch, well, anything else than be subject to sitting in front of a screen showing a horror film. He'd also rather not watch anything with fantasy or witchcraft

Burrow may be calm in big game situations, like national championships and NFL starts, but the 23-year-old, who came of age wile some of the most famous fantasy franchises in history graced the silver screen, shivers at the thought of a movie with ghosts, goblins, gore or witchcraft, even if its not what you might call a typical scary movie.

In a media session this week, Burrow explained that this is a fear he's had since he was little.

The No. 1 overall pick said:

"I was scared of everything growing up. I still don't like scary movies. I don't like haunted houses or anything like that, but I couldn't watch Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, House. I was like, strictly a SpongeBob, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon kinda guy."

Absolutely nothing wrong with being a Disney Channel guy.

Harry Potter isn't exactly the most terrifying movie out there, but for a kid it's understandable that SpongeBob would feel like the safer choice.

Last week, the Bengals broke a three-game losing streak with their 31-20 win over the Tennessee Titans. Cincinnati now sits at 2-5-1 and in last place in the AFC North.

Burrow and co. will have their work cut out for them this Sunday when they play division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the only undefeated team left in the league.